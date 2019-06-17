Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 11,059 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemical Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 227,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 123,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 54,034 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,964,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,291,000 after acquiring an additional 311,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 346,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $44.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 11,059 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/rehmann-capital-advisory-group-buys-11059-shares-of-att-inc-nyset.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.