Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $11.17 Million Stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont comprises 1.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DWDP shares. Bank of America downgraded DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $210.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on DowDuPont to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on DowDuPont in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DowDuPont from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.45.

Shares of DWDP opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $48.34.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.47 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

