Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $1.47 Million in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stock

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.47 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.2262 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

