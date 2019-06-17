Reviewing Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) and TPG Specialty Lending (OTCMKTS:TSLX)

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) and TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Datable Technology alerts:

This table compares Datable Technology and TPG Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology N/A N/A N/A TPG Specialty Lending 48.29% 13.05% 7.37%

Risk & Volatility

Datable Technology has a beta of -7.76, suggesting that its stock price is 876% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.6% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TPG Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Datable Technology does not pay a dividend. TPG Specialty Lending pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Datable Technology and TPG Specialty Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG Specialty Lending 0 1 5 0 2.83

TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.45%. Given TPG Specialty Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG Specialty Lending is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datable Technology and TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $920,000.00 3.15 N/A N/A N/A TPG Specialty Lending $261.91 million 5.05 $143.88 million $2.25 8.91

TPG Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Summary

TPG Specialty Lending beats Datable Technology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands. The company was formerly known as 3TL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

Receive News & Ratings for Datable Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datable Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.