Reviewing Scivanta Medical (OTCMKTS:SCVM) and Cryolife (OTCMKTS:CRY)

Scivanta Medical (OTCMKTS:SCVM) and Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Scivanta Medical and Cryolife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A Cryolife -0.09% 3.79% 1.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Scivanta Medical and Cryolife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scivanta Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Cryolife 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cryolife has a consensus target price of $32.22, suggesting a potential upside of 10.63%. Given Cryolife’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cryolife is more favorable than Scivanta Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Cryolife shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Scivanta Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cryolife shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Scivanta Medical has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cryolife has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scivanta Medical and Cryolife’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cryolife $262.84 million 4.14 -$2.84 million $0.26 112.00

Scivanta Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cryolife.

Summary

Cryolife beats Scivanta Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scivanta Medical Company Profile

Scivanta Medical Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of the Scivanta cardiac monitoring system. The company intends to acquire a new technology, product, or service. The company was formerly known as Medi-Hut Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser consoles, related service and maintenance, and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina. In addition, it distributes E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system for the surgical and endovascular treatment; E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac, a stent graft used to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, as well as aneurysmal iliac side branches; E-vita THORACIC 3G, a stent graft system for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system for the endovascular treatment. Further, the company offers vascular preservation services; and synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare industries, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

