Reviewing WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Community Bancorp. (VT) (NASDAQ:CMTV)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WSFS Financial and Community Bancorp. (VT), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Community Bancorp. (VT) 0 0 0 0 N/A

WSFS Financial presently has a consensus target price of $53.92, suggesting a potential upside of 30.39%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Community Bancorp. (VT).

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and Community Bancorp. (VT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 22.95% 12.03% 1.49% Community Bancorp. (VT) 22.68% 13.72% 1.18%

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Community Bancorp. (VT) pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. WSFS Financial pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp. (VT) has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WSFS Financial and Community Bancorp. (VT)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $455.51 million 4.85 $134.74 million $3.55 11.65 Community Bancorp. (VT) $35.30 million 2.43 $8.40 million N/A N/A

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. (VT).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of WSFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Community Bancorp. (VT) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Community Bancorp. (VT) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of March 1, 2019, it operated 76 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Community Bancorp. (VT)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; commercial and residential real estate lending; personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers debit/credit cards; and cash management, repurchase agreement, automated clearing house, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated teller machine services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a main office in Derby; and 11 branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

