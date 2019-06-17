RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (OTCMKTS:RHP) Critical Review

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus target price of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Ryman Hospitality Properties 19.65% 67.41% 8.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.28 billion 3.21 $264.67 million $5.86 13.57

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust does not pay a dividend. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 233 properties, including 16 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.7 million square feet.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. The Company is a joint venture owner of the 1,501-room Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, which is also managed by Marriott International, Inc. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room hotel near Gaylord National. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry (opry.com), the legendary weekly showcase of country music's finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry's radio home; and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand.

