RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.85

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.85 and last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get RMR Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.36.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). RMR Group had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $130.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group during the first quarter worth $3,866,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 461,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/rmr-group-nasdaqrmr-sets-new-52-week-low-at-47-85.html.

About RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.