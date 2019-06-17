Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. Sabre reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sabre had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 39.46%. Sabre’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair cut shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.34.

Sabre stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 80,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,824. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88. Sabre has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 9,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $203,204.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,895.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $134,061.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,351,771.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,371 shares of company stock worth $1,586,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Sabre by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,761,000 after buying an additional 3,669,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,366,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $570,560,000 after buying an additional 2,823,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $58,201,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 535.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,789,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after buying an additional 2,350,994 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $48,969,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.