salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $34,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $938,778,000. Lunia Capital LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,811,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,022,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,630 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,694,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,293 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Nomura set a $184.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale set a $186.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on salesforce.com to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.97.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $996,246.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $140,444.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,659.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,279 shares of company stock worth $66,048,481. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $150.01 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 103.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

