Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,703,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925,033 shares during the quarter. Santander Consumer USA accounts for 4.9% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $205,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

In other news, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $369,694.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,287.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $32,593.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $533,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,561 shares of company stock worth $414,074. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

NYSE SC opened at $23.16 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

