Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Bought by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Seaboard makes up 2.6% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.

Get Seaboard alerts:

SEB stock opened at $4,105.00 on Monday. Seaboard Corp has a 1-year low of $3,434.71 and a 1-year high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $48.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Bought by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/seaboard-corp-nyseamericanseb-shares-bought-by-adirondack-research-management-inc.html.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.