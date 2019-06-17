Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several research firms have commented on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Secureworks in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Secureworks in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $13.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 1.40. Secureworks has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Secureworks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Secureworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

