Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.86% from the stock’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.20 ($56.05).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €34.70 ($40.35) on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €33.25 ($38.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.00 ($65.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $467.19 million and a P/E ratio of -12.44.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.