Short Interest in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Rises By 116.0%

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

NASDAQ:BELFA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.14. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062. The stock has a market cap of $193.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.94. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $125.39 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 2,912.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.95% of Bel Fuse worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

