SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SI-Bone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $428.89 million and a P/E ratio of -24.59. SI-Bone has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-Bone will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-Bone news, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $31,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Yerby sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $162,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,659 shares of company stock valued at $536,411.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,584,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,802,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,835,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

