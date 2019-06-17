SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.10.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

NYSE SITE opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.10. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.91 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $621,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at $621,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ross Anker sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $118,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,968,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,676,000 after acquiring an additional 537,624 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 990,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,512,000 after acquiring an additional 223,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 793,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 381,468 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.