Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives $39.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $166,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suresh Krishna sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $647,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,558. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SNBR stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $49.56.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 92.30%. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.