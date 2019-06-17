SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

