Headlines about SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 0.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.83. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $23.10.

Get SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/sony-finl-holdi-adr-otcmktssnyfy-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.