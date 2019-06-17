S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given a $223.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 price objective on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.27.

NYSE SPGI opened at $224.90 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $368,525.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,130.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $1,266,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,595,675.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,500 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,446,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,995,135,000 after purchasing an additional 195,642 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

