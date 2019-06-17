SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Raised by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $126.56 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.06 and a 12 month high of $127.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

