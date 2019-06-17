Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $4.20 Million in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 56,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 6.6% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,986,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Shares of FPX opened at $77.28 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $57.82 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

