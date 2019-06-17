Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,540 at Deutsche Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 6,570 ($85.85) to GBX 8,540 ($111.59) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 6,800 ($88.85) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,852.08 ($89.53).

Shares of LON SPX opened at GBX 8,700 ($113.68) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,940 ($116.82).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

