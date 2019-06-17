Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 281.80 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 283.20 ($3.70). 106,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 725,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.80 ($3.71).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Sports Direct International (LON:SPD)

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

