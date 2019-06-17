SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,305 ($17.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,357 ($17.73) to GBX 1,293 ($16.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SSE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,220.79 ($15.95).

SSE opened at GBX 1,119.50 ($14.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.03. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,405 ($18.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.12.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

