Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.9% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $195.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $871,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $8,104,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,637 shares of company stock valued at $15,045,644. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Stryker from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

