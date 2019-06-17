SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SUEZ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SUEZ/ADR in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZEVY opened at $7.00 on Monday. SUEZ/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

About SUEZ/ADR

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

