Swarm 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.96 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00363224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.27 or 0.02427184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00154778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00020501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,554,896 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund.

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

