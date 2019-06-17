Talanx (ETR:TLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.24

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €37.24 ($43.30) and last traded at €37.22 ($43.28), with a volume of 24117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €36.74 ($42.72).

TLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.24 ($43.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05.

Talanx Company Profile (ETR:TLX)

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

