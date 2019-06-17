Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Director Sells $370,507.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 62.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

