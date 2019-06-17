Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taronis Technologies Inc. owns a patented plasma arc technology which enables end use applications for fuel generation and water decontamination. The Company is developing end market uses for fuels, including replacement products for propane, compressed natural gas and liquid natural gas. It distributes proprietary metal cutting fuel through its wholly owned distributors ESSI, Green Arc Supply, Paris Oxygen, Latex Welding Supplies, Tyler Welders Supply, United Welding Supplies, Trico Welding Supply and Complete Welding of San Diego. The Company operates primarily in California, Texas, Louisiana and Florida. Taronis Technologies Inc., formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Taronis Technologies in a report on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:TRNX opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taronis Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 million. Taronis Technologies had a negative net margin of 135.02% and a negative return on equity of 81.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Taronis Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

