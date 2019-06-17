Thor Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amphenol by 7,553.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,489,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $217,900,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,896,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,394,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,800,898,000 after purchasing an additional 989,348 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 950,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,006,000 after purchasing an additional 553,909 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $2,460,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $42,767,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 834,505 shares of company stock worth $83,149,103. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $94.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

