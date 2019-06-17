Thor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 744 Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC opened at $47.96 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.68.

In other news, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

