Thrive Token (THRT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,509.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $1.24 million and $10,509.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $752.47 or 0.08097996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00038010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001382 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016755 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,218,268 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.