Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Buys C$41,052.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.21 per share, with a total value of C$41,052.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,801.84.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.22 per share, with a total value of C$32,887.20.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 55,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$481,563.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,488.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.32 per share, with a total value of C$46,609.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 50,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.50 per share, with a total value of C$475,955.01.

On Monday, May 27th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 2,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$23,047.92.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 1,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.47 per share, with a total value of C$15,147.04.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 1,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.50 per share, with a total value of C$16,154.42.

On Thursday, May 16th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 4,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,559.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 3,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,057.92.

TSE:TOT opened at C$8.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $374.46 million and a PE ratio of 14.61. Total Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$221.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

