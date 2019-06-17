Traid Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Traid has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Traid coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Traid has a market capitalization of $34,830.00 and $105.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Traid

Traid is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 39,375,160 coins and its circulating supply is 16,435,160 coins. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog.

Buying and Selling Traid

Traid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

