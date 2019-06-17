TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Todd John Stack Acquires 3,000 Shares

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Todd John Stack acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,813 shares in the company, valued at C$49,805.78.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$8.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -6.60. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.14.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$648.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -12.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. CSFB upgraded TransAlta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.67.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

