Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $6.36 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.85.

NYSE JPM opened at $109.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $12,666,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,242.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,236.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,573 shares of company stock worth $17,293,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $6.36 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/trust-co-of-toledo-na-oh-has-6-36-million-holdings-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-nysejpm.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.