Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,646,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 984,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,187,980,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,050,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,197.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,324.89.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,086.30 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $754.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

