U and I Group (LON:UAI) PT Lowered to GBX 200

U and I Group (LON:UAI) had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

UAI opened at GBX 139.80 ($1.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.99. U and I Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136.94 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 249.50 ($3.26). The company has a market cap of $174.60 million and a PE ratio of 36.79.

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

