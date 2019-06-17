U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Cut by Cleararc Capital Inc.

Cleararc Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% during the first quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $647,422.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,734. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $52.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

