Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. New Street Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 48,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,429,554. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

