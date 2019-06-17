Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $177.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.94.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In related news, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,009,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,425,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,667 shares of company stock worth $5,454,729. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $2,247,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $3,004,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.