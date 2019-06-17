Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.74.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $166.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729 in the last three months. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18,524.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,317,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,134,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $709,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16,626.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,049 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.