United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Boosted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 170.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,503,654 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $511,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,623,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $125.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $18.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on United Technologies from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/united-technologies-co-nyseutx-stake-boosted-by-clearbridge-investments-llc.html.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.