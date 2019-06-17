UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lessened by B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after buying an additional 2,123,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after buying an additional 1,073,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after buying an additional 1,232,189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 53,244,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,669,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,907,043,000 after purchasing an additional 288,199 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total value of $1,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,949,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.75, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,115,574.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,100. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $245.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

