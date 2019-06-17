US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

USCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of US Concrete from a positive rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Concrete from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.33.

US Concrete stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. US Concrete has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $783.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). US Concrete had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $333.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John E. Kunz sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $93,808.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Niel L. Poulsen sold 5,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $247,874.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $410,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,130 shares of company stock worth $821,487 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in US Concrete by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in US Concrete by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in US Concrete by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in US Concrete by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in US Concrete by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

