USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Shares Bought by Hudson Executive Capital LP

Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its stake in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) by 103.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,948,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498,240 shares during the quarter. USA Technologies comprises 1.1% of Hudson Executive Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hudson Executive Capital LP’s holdings in USA Technologies were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,695,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,060,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in USA Technologies by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 815,585 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have commented on USAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
USAT opened at $7.72 on Monday. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $463.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29 and a beta of 1.57.
USA Technologies Company Profile
USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.
