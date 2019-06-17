Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder James Bradley Byrne Sells 35,000 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder James Bradley Byrne sold 35,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $421.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 548,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 317,895 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 841,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 260,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 230,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 236,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 186,265 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

